Actor Stephen Moyer, arguably most famous for playing Vampire Beel on HBO's True Blood, has joined the cast of Fox's unnamed Marvel pilot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The potential series will focus on the ordinary parents of mutant children who are forced underground in order to hide from the government, because God forbid anyone not overreact to something as cool as superpowers. In order to survive, they'll join up with a secret underground network of fellow likeminded folks led by Blair Redford's (Switched at Birth) Sam.

Jamie Chung joins Fox's X-Men pilot

Moyer is set to play Reed, an ambitious attorney struggling to balance his day job with the responsibilities that come with raising a family. He joins the previously cast Jamie Chung, who will take on the role of teleporting comic-book character Blink.

The pilot was written by Burn Notice creator Matt Nix and directed by Bryan Singer. This would be the second X-Men-related series to come out of the partnership between Fox and Marvel after FX's Legion.