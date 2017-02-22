Actress Jamie Chung, best known for playing Mulan on ABC's Disney drama Once Upon A Time as well as her stint as a contestant on The Real World, has been cast in Fox's upcoming X-Men pilot, Variety reports.
Chung will play Blink (birth name Clarice Fong), a mutant with the power of teleportation who is well-known to comics readers. Blink was portrayed by Fan Bingbing in the 2014 move X-Men: Days of Future Past.
She's the second actor to join the still-untitled pilot. Switched at Birth's Blair Redford was previously announced as Sam, the leader of an underground network of mutants.
The series, if picked up, will follow two non-mutant parents of children who possess powers, who go on the run from the hostile government and link up with mutant freedom fighters to survive. It's executive-produced by Matt Nix and Bryan Singer.
This would be the second X-Men series to come out of the partnership between Fox and Marvel after FX's Legion.