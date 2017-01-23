Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

CBS is sticking with one of its own as the network's choice to host the Emmys.

Stephen Colbert, host of CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, has been tapped to host the 2017 Emmys, the network announced Monday. It will be Colbert's first time hosting the event, which will air its 69th ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Colbert isn't a surprising choice for CBS, as the big four networks -- ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC -- have frequently used late-night talent to hold the mic for the Emmys, which they all share broadcast duties on a rotation basis. Jimmy Kimmel, the host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, emceed the Emmys last year and in 2012, and NBC used Late Night with Seth Meyers' Seth Meyers in 2014 and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Jimmy Fallon in 2010.

CBS previously used super host and How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris in 2009 and 2013.

Colbert's selection ensures that we'll likely get plenty of political humor at this year's event. He was formerly a correspondent on The Daily Show and has brought back much of his political humor in recent months, mostly jabs at President Donald Trump.

He wasted no time poking fun at Trump in CBS' press release announcing his upcoming gig, which included his quote, "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe," a reference to the take on Friday's inauguration attendance by Trump's office.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.