Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Golden Globes 2017: Everything You Need to See in 60 Seconds

A funny coincidence happened on CBS Thursday night. The network's late-night hosts, Stephen Colbert and James Corden, each kissed a man during their respective shows.

Colbert and Corden, who are married to women, kissed Andrew Garfield and Bryan Cranston, respectively, actors who are also known to be attracted to women.

On The Late Show, Colbert brought up Garfield's smooch with Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes, where Garfield was up for Best Actor for Hacksaw Ridge.

"You're very comfortable with kissing another man," Colbert observed.

"I don't even understand the question," Garfield replied.

"Me either," said Colbert. "Not everybody is, but I'm totally comfortable with it too. I just want you to know that any point during this --"

But Garfield was already leaning in as he was saying it, and then the actor and the host shared an unexpectedly romantic kiss.

Colbert even came up for air, blinked a few times, and then went back in.

Then on The Late Late Show, Cranston was telling Corden a story about how he and his wife started dating, and reenacted the too-long kiss that kicked it off. It's kind of weird that Bryan Cranston kisses his friends on the mouth, but the story wouldn't work without it, so let's go with it. And just like Garfield and Colbert, they had a moment.

This is where we're at as a culture, where men kissing is still a joke that our biggest actors and most beloved comedians will make. A little disappointing, but not surprising -- and not as big a deal as, say, the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act, but still something we need to work on.

Anyway, now that Colbert and Corden both did it, are Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel next?

Fallon's Tonight Show guest tonight is J.K. Simmons, who has an aggressive onscreen persona that could be played against in a romantic moment with the host. It could be a joke about the homophobic neo-Nazi prison rapist J.K. Simmons played on Oz.

Or Fallon could save his kiss for Vice President-elect Mike Pence. Imagine a scenario where Fallon invites Pence to come on as a guest and the two kiss so that Pence can prove he's not a homophobe.

Kimmel, obviously, will eventually kiss Matt Damon to end their decade-long fake feud. He already f---ed Ben Affleck.

Seth Meyers probably won't kiss a man on his show unless Stefon (Bill Hader) comes back.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)