Ryan Gosling might've been humble about his win over the other Ryan -- Reynolds, that is -- but his kind words in saying that there was some kind of mistake which put the night's trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy Motion Picture in his hand were only the second-best consolation prize his fellow nominee got for his loss at the 2017 Golden Globes.

As Gosling took the stage to accept his prize, the Deadpool star engaged in a conciliatory smooch with Andrew Garfield (Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture nominee for Hacksaw Ridge).

Look closely in the crowd on the left ...

Yep. Let the Spiderman-Deadpool superhero slashfic commence!

Peter Parker and Wade Wilson are quite possibly the most odd coupling imaginable on the comic book-to-screen circuit, but somehow seeing them together like this changes everything, doesn't it?

Anyone else ready to start pitching Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man 3 cancellation clapback to happen in Deadpool 2 now? Hey, never say never. This is Hollywood we're talking about here.

Also, Gosling was gracious in his speech and all, but, hey girl(s), that was his moment you guys just stole there. Meanwhile, Blake Lively was obviously just loving the sight. Who could blame her.