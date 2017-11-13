Ever since Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh and Emily Bett Rickards broke the Arrow-verse silence on the Andrew Kreisberg sexual harassment scandal, it's been like a levy broke for the actors of the franchise to speak up. Today, Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Caity Lotz and Maisie Richardson-Sellers have added their voices to the list of CW talent calling for change.

"To the brave women and men who are coming forward to condemn their abusers... I add my voice to the choir of support. You are the ones ushering in change that would allow all of us to work in an environment where we are respected and safe," Caity Lotz posted to Twitter.

"I certainly can't pontificate in an eloquent way or in such a succinct manner like Emily did, like Melissa did, like Caity Lotz did," Stephen Amell said in a video uploaded to Facebook. "I stand behind and fully support everything that they said."

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Others Respond to Andrew Kreisberg Allegations

Amell also promised to stand behind anyone on his team who came forward to say they felt unsafe or uncomfortable, adding that if you aren't an active part of the solution, you're part of the problem.

One of the most powerful statements came from Maisie Richardson Sellers, who was clearly holding nothing back in her statement. "Any form sexual harassment, abuse or manipulation is utterly abhorrent. There is simply NO excuse. Those who choose to ignore this behavior - knowing is allowing, allowing is enabling, enabling makes you complicit," Richardson-Sellers tweeted. "The workplace as a safe space is the very least that should be guaranteed and strictly monitored. Every victim of this behavior globally, I am inspired by your honesty and humbled by your bravery. I stand with you."

David Ramsey added a shorter but no less appreciated message in support of his female co-stars: "Amen & Amen! You @EmilyBett @MelissaBenoist and so many courageous women remain the true heroes of us all!"