Actresses from Supergirl and Arrow are speaking out in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Kreisberg, who executive-produces both shows in addition to DC's Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash.

Warner Bros. TV Group announced Friday that he had been suspended while they investigate the accusations made by 15 women and four men who say he engaged in inappropriate behavior such as unwanted physical contact and asking female staffers for massages. Kreisberg has denied the allegations.

In the wake of his suspension, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist took to Twitter express her hope for change within the industry. "This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless...But I am an optimist," she wrote. "I believe lasting change is possible, and when people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard."

Benoist then called for accountability for those who abuse their power and authority. "And when people commit crimes or harass others they should always be held accountable--no matter what industry they work in or how much power they wield," she added. Co-star Chyler Leigh chimed in with her own message of support for women, writing on Instagram, "Let's stand up Ladies. Lets stand up FOR each other. Let's stand up WITH each other."

Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards also opened up about the recent allegations. "To the men who committed harassment, who perpetuated rape culture, who turn a 'blind eye,' and complain about 'reverse sexism': You are weak and complicit. To the women who found the strength to speak up. To the women who supported one another and to the women finding their voice: You can. You are heroines."

Her message comes after Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim wrote, "Sorry, but NO. Reverse sexism isn't the answer. Painting all men with the Weinstein brush isn't the answer" in response to Conan O'Brien's call for an all-female reboot of America.

Sorry, but NO. Reverse sexism isn't the answer. Painting all men with the Weinstein brush isn't the answer. https://t.co/Gp1QLKwoXN — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 12, 2017



