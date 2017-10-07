The cast of Star Trek: Discovery dropped new details about Captain Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) at New York Comic Con on Saturday.

Executive producer Gretchen J.Berg confirmed that we haven't seen the last of the Federation captain, who was killed in the second half of the two-hour premiere, "The Battle of the Binary Stars." "

You will see more of this woman on the show," she said.

Yeoh made a surprise appearance, posing as a fan in a mask asking a question before revealing her true identity. After joining the cast on stage, she had harsh words for Jason Isaacs' Captain Lorca. "I'm telling you Captain Gabriel Lorca," she began, "if you don't look after my baby girl I'm going to kick your ass."

The panel also offered up a sneak preview at the rest of the series which finds Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) haunted by the death of Captain Georgiou.

Taking place a decade before the events of the original Star Trek series, this latest iteration centers on Burnham who, after being ousted from the Federation for committing mutiny, joins the USS Discovery as Captain Gabriel Lorca's (Jason Isaacs) First Officer. She does so at a tumultuous time when the human-led Federation is in the middle of a Cold War with the often antagonistic Klingons and tensions are brewing.

How Does Star Trek: Discovery's Lorca Compare to Other Captains?

The new series also stars Doug Jones as Saru, the Discovery's science officer and a new alien species called Kelpian; plus Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz as Paul Stamets and Hugh Culber who make history as the first openly gay couple in the Star Trek's universe (known as the Prime timeline which exists outside the J.J. Abrams reboots).

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery stream Sundays at 8:30/7:30c exclusively on CBS All Access.

