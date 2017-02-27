Star Trek: Discovery has a new launch date -- kind of.

CBS chief Les Moonves announced during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference that the network is eyeing late summer or early fall to launch the next iteration of the sci-fi franchise, according to Deadline. Discovery was originally supposed to launch in May, but was pushed back to give the team more time after showrunner Bryan Fuller departed the series.

"It's important to get it right, and Star Trek is the family jewels," Moonves says. "We're not going to rush it in. There's a lot of post production. But I'm very confident based on what I've seen so far."

Star Trek: Discovery adds three new Star Fleet officers

Star Trek: Discovery is the second original series for CBS All Access. The premium streaming network launched The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight earlier this month. Moonves is hoping that Star Trek: Discovery will bring in a huge surplus of subscribers due to the franchise's popularity on Netflix.

"There are millions and millions of Trekkies out there," he said. "We know for a fact that the other versions of Star Trek -- there were seven other series, some of them were great and some of them were terrible -- they all did really well on Netflix. That gave us great confidence that this was the right choice to put the full court press on All Access."

The first episode of Star Trek: Discovery will air on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access.

