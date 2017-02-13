Star Trek: Discovery is rounding out its Starfleet with three new cast members.

CBS All Access announced Monday that Terry Serpico (Army Wives), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock) and Sam Vartholomeos (The Following) are joining the new series. Serpico is the highest ranking new cast member, playing Admiral Anderson. Pancholy will oversee the medical bay of the new ship as Dr. Nambue. Vartholomeos is a junior officer also assigned to Starship Shenzhou. While we know their duties, we don't yet know which alien race the new cast members will be part of, as CBS All Access did not release that in the announcement.

Star Trek Discovery is in production

The Star Fleet members join The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green, who will anchor the series as a lieutenant commander. Other cast members include James Frain, Michelle Yeoh, Anthony Rapp and Doug Jones.

Star Trek Discovery began production last month. Due to the late start, the CBS All Access series will not make its May premiere date (after already being pushed from January). A new premiere date has not been announced at this time.

