The ongoing shakeup at Fox News continues, with a number of contributors not getting their contracts renewed by the network -- and that includes Stacey Dash, the Clueless actress turned conservative commentator, The Hill reports.

Dash hasn't appeared on Fox News since September, and the decision to not renew her contract was made in the fall. She joined the network in 2014, and drew attention with her outrageous opinions on racial issues, most notably last year's #OscarsSoWhite controversy, to which her proposed solution to the film industry's lack of minority representation was to end Black History Month.

The internet rejoiced at the news of Dash's firing.

Stacey Dash loses job at Fox News, Chrisette Michelle gets dropped from Netflix pic.twitter.com/G8zif92YbH — Jeff (@JayJazzi) January 22, 2017

When I saw Stacey Dash trending but then I saw why 💀 pic.twitter.com/jtPChvmoGv — nelli (@HldUpImTweetin) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash outside the unemployment office first thing Monday morning pic.twitter.com/E7CZBlyjNf — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 22, 2017

Fox News also let go Pulitzer Prize-winning commentator George Will, who left the Republican Party in protest of Donald Trump's nomination; Republican strategist Ed Rollins, columnist Cal Thomas and respected journalist Marvin Kalb.

On Friday, Fox News hired Brexit cheerleader and vocal Trump supporter Nigel Farage as a contributor.

Fox News is in a period of turmoil: its founder Roger Ailes was ousted last year after a series of sex scandals; its second-highest-rated host Megyn Kelly headlined a long list of high-profile departures, including Greta Van Susteren; and highest-rated host Bill O'Reilly is in yet another sex scandal.

Ratings for the network, however, remain high. Fox News led all cable networks in ratings in 2016, according to Deadline.