Fox News is getting another big shakeup: Megyn Kelly will be departing the network for NBC, according to the New York Times. Her last day at Fox News will be Friday, Jan. 6.

Kelly, Fox News' second-highest rated (behind Bill O'Reilly) and most broadly appealing host, is leaving the network she joined in 2005 for a major role with NBC News. She will reportedly host her own daytime news talk show, a Sunday night news show and the chance to be front and center in the network's special political and event coverage.

Megyn Kelly



Kelly's departure is another big blow to the conservative news network, which lost its founding chairman Roger Ailes amid sexually harassment allegations, including by Kelly.

Kelly's first day at NBC is to be determined. Terms of her NBC deal have not been disclosed, but Kelly's contract at Fox News is reportedly worth $15 million in its final year, which was set to end this summer.

Kelly confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing "I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC's breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage."

Rupert Murdoch, chairman of 21st Century Fox, Fox News' parent company, thanked Kelly in a statement, writing "We thank Megyn Kelly for her 12 years of contributions to FOX News. We hope she enjoys tremendous success in her career and wish her and her family all the best."

This will change the landscape of TV news in a big way, with Kelly, a conservative anchor respected by the liberal establishment who has famously clashed with President-elect Donald Trump, moving to a starring role at a major, less partisan broadcast network.