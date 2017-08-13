Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

After several months of suspension, Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich has returned to work on the show's special summer editions of "Weekend Update."

The first of four prime-time "Weekend Update" segments aired last Thursday, and Rich's name appeared in the credits for the episode.

Rich was suspended from Saturday Night Live in January after posting a tweet that claimed Donald Trump's youngest son Barron "will be this country's first homeschool shooter." Rich quickly deleted the tweet, but not before several users saw it and launched a petition for her removal from the show.

She later apologized for the tweet.

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

Rich began writing for SNL's "Weekend Update" segments in 2013 after being recommended by cast member Cecily Strong, with whom she'd worked at Chicago's Second City.

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC for the rest of August.