Saturday Night Live aired the first of its four Weekend Update summer specials on Thursday, and Bill Hader stole the show, as is often the case.

The former SNL star returned to do an impression of failed White House communications director Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci. It was actually a pretty toned-down impression as far as Hader impressions go -- he can get much weirder than this -- but he still killed it as an apoplectic dude trying to clear his name without apologizing.

The bit began with co-anchor Michael Che getting a FaceTime request on SNL's camera, which was a pretty funny image in itself.

"It's me, Anthony Scaramucci! The Mooch!" Hader said. "I heard you two nutless liberal ass wi-pés mention my name earlier and when I hear my name three times, I appear like a Goomba Beetlejuice."

Hader-as-Scaramucci clarified what he meant when he told a New Yorker writer that Steve Bannon was trying to "S his own C," explaining that it wasn't a metaphor; Bannon literally tried to S his own C. "He made contact! I saw it, tongue to tip!"

"The Mooch has no regrets, baby," Hader added, by way of summation. "All I did was sell my company, miss the birth of my child and ruin my entire reputation, all to be king of idiot mountain for 11 days."

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC for the rest of August.