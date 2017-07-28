Sex and the City's Mario Cantone made his debut as President Trump's new communications director Anthony "the Mooch" Scaramucci on Comedy Central's satirical late-night show The President Show Thursday, and the timing was both perfect and a problem.

It was perfect because Scaramucci's unhinged New Yorker interview ("I'm not Steve Bannon. I'm not trying to suck my own c---.") came out Thursday afternoon and Scaramucci owned the news cycle for a few hours, making Cantone's impression extra timely. It was a problem because The President Show tapes around 5 p.m. the same day it airs, which was approximately the same time the Scaramucci interview came out. That means the writers had to scramble to react to the Mooch's foul-mouthed rant, which was itself so over-the-top that there's not much to exaggerate for comedy purposes.

Fortunately, Cantone, star Anthony Atamanuik and the writing staff are pros, and they nailed the bit. They didn't change it much from what it was originally going to be -- a sendup of his fawning love for the President -before the Mooch went off the reservation, but they added in some jokes about Scaramucci's hatred of Reince Priebus. And these guys are so good at comedy that they could have improvised and it would have been funny.

Mario Cantone and Donald Trump, The President Show

Also it's kind of nuts how much Cantone looks like Scaramucci. It's like a Tina Fey/Sarah Palin level of similarity.

Anyway, we've already kind of forgotten about the Mooch wildin' out, what with the failure of the Republicans' healthcare repeal late last night. It literally never stops.