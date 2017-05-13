White House press secretary Sean Spicer is having a bad week, and it may only get worse. After Spicer reportedly hid in (among?) the bushes to avoid answering questions from the press about FBI director James Comey's firing, speculation ramped up as to whether Spicer would be next on the chopping block.

But while the future of Spicer's career may hang in the balance, there's one surprising contingent of internet users who are desperately hoping he gets to keep his job. Not because they're particular fans of Spicer himself, but because Melissa McCarthy's Saturday Night Live impersonation of the press secretary is the one thing keeping them going in these dark and troubled times.

Im praying Trump does not fire Sean Spicer. True Spicer is awful but if he's fired we lose Melissa McCarthy's impression of Spicer. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) May 13, 2017

Adding to the anxiety is the fact that McCarthy's lampooning of Spicer is being watched weekly by Spicer's boss, who is known for being prickly about SNL and its political coverage to begin with. Donald Trump being who (and how) he is, it doesn't seem impossible that he might let his press secretary go just to put McCarthy's impressions to an end.

Fortunately, Spicer will still have his job as of Saturday, May 13, when McCarthy hosts the sketch comedy show (which has already teased a big appearance by Spicer this week.) And in the meantime, worried fans can always look on the bright side:

If the White House is going to appoint Sarah Huckabee Sanders over Spicer to avoid Melissa McCarthy impersonations, I have bad news... pic.twitter.com/EURR3Qum5z — Steins;Yates (@untimelygamer) May 11, 2017

Whatever Sean Spicer's fate at the White House, McCarthy's place on SNL's roster of political heavyweights is practically assured.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET on NBC.