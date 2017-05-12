Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Live from New York, it's Friday morning -- and the good people at Saturday Night Live are working hard to create one of their Spicey-est episodes yet. The latest tease for this week's installment of SNL isn't coming through official channels, but rather from some sharp-eyed Manhattanites, who encountered an unusual but delightful sight on their daily commute to work.

This is 58th Street, and that is Melissa McCarthy, decked out in full Sean Spicer regalia, riding the podium like a giant segway to her final destination.

The things you see in New York City. Melissa McCarthy riding Sean Spicer's podium through Midtown #SNL pic.twitter.com/BEorGZ15yS — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 12, 2017

Twitter users on the street and in nearby office buildings got multiple angles on McCarthy's journey; in one, she flips a wave to the fans before getting into character, scowling and shouting.

When you roll up to the office and practically walk into @melissamccarthy as Sean Spicer riding a motorized podium down 58th street 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5mYrPilhKM — Alexandra King (@Alexandrasking) May 12, 2017

This peek at the upcoming episode comes on the heels of a promo in which McCarthy was transformed into Spicer by a team of makeup artists, to a jaunty soundtrack of "I Feel Pretty." Meanwhile, the actress dropped a behind-the-scenes boomerang on her own Instagram that took a dig at the White House press secretary's reported attempt to dodge the media this week. Come Saturday Night, you'll be seeing Spicey live from New York... And straight outta the bushes.

Straight out da bushes @nbcsnl #snllivecoasttocoast #snl A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on May 11, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.