Alec Baldwin didn't return to Saturday Night Live as President Donald Trump this week, but we got the next best thing: Kate McKinnon as Attorney General Jeff Sessions... as Forrest Gump.

The episode's cold open began with the signature theme music from the 1994 film starring Tom Hanks as a dim-witted Southerner who recounts his travails through historical moments to fellow bench-sitters waiting for a bus.

SNL's skit featured McKinnon as Attorney General Sessions, who, it was discovered this week, lied under oath during his confirmation hearings about having met with the Russian ambassador during the election.

Is Bobby Moynihan leaving SNL?

"I talked to the Russians," McKinnon-as-Sessions explained. "I met with a fellow who turned out to be Russian on account of, he was the Russian ambassador. ... I didn't know what to do, so my lawyer said, 'Run, Jeffrey, run!'"

Other highlights of the sketch included McKinnon's Sessions telling Leslie Jones, "I always say,'Life is like a box o' chocolates... Sure are a whole lotta brown ones in there!'" as well as a guest appearance by host Octavia Spencer, who appeared as her The Help character, Minny Jackson, and came bearing a special gift for Sessions.

The cold open wasn't McKinnon's only highlight of the episode. In a more subtle recurring bit, she did a recurring pose as a living Kellyanne Conway meme before every commercial break:

(image via Giphy)