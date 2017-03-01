Is Bobby Moynihan, whose "Drunk Uncle" character and Snooki impersonations helped make him a standout on Saturday Night Live, leaving the show that made him a star? It sure looks that way now that the featured SNL player has been appointed to be the lead in CBS' comedy pilot Me, Myself and I, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedy looks at one man's life over a 50-year span: as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in the present and a 65-year-old in 2042. Moynihan will play the present-day version of Alex Riley, a forward-looking guy who learns he has to look back to get ahead. Dan Kopelman, from ABC's madcap musical comedy Galavant, will write the script.

Of course, this development means that Moynihan, who's been on SNL for nine seasons, may be exiting 30 Rock's prized show just as ratings are sky high. Like other SNL stars who've gone to star in pilots that go to series -- including Andy Samburg, who's on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Will Forte, in his third season heading Last Man on Earth -- he'd likely leave SNL if Me, Myself and I got the greenlight. Which would mean SNL would need a hilarious Chris Christie impersonator, stat.

