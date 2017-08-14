After a productive 15-year relationship, Shonda Rhimes is leaving ABC for Netflix.

The streaming service announced Monday that the TV hitmaker has signed a multi-year deal to produce new series and other projects. This puts an end to her partnership with ABC, which has produced a number of successful shows including Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, Private Practice and How to Get Away with Murder.

"Shondaland's move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan [Netflix's Chief Content Officer] Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company," Rhimes said in a statement. "Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for -- the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix's singular sense of innovation. The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities."

She continued: "Our current shows will continue to thrive on ABC and Shondaland will be there every step of the way. I could not have asked for a better home to begin my career. I continue to be grateful to work with so many talented people - especially our studio gladiator Patrick Moran and our most powerful and brilliant champion [ABC Entertainment President] Channing Dungey. Starting today, we are thrilled to begin creating new Shondaland stories with Netflix. Everyone at Shondaland is honored to expand both our audience and our creative identity with Ted and the entire team at Netflix."

For now, it looks the current Shondaland shows will stay right where they are.

Grey's Anatomy returns with a two-hour Season 14 premiere on Sept. 28 at 8/7c, followed by How to Get Away with Murder's Season 4 premiere at 10/9c. Meanwhile, Scandal returns for its seventh and final season Oct. 5 at 9/8c.