Calling all baby girls: Shemar Moore is returning to Criminal Minds again.

Moore will guest-star in the fifth episode, scheduled to air Oct. 25, when Morgan (Moore) returns to help his baby girl Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) deal with a case that has affected her emotionally.

No further details were released, but it likely has something to do with Jamie Kennedy's return as cannabilistic serial killer Floyd Feylinn Ferrell in the sixth episode. Kennedy's first appearance was in Season 3's "Lucky," which ended with Garcia getting shot. Showrunner Erica Messer previously told TV Guide that Garcia will be dealing with PTSD upon his return. "Garcia's like, 'Just to see this guy's handiwork reminds me of the case when I was shot,'" she said.

This will be Moore's second appearance since he left after 11 seasons in March 2016. He returned in the Season 12 finale in May with a tip that led the BAU to Mr. Scratch's lair. This return is hardly shocking. Moore told us in August that he'd be down to come back and Messer later confirmed that they were already in discussions to bring him back before he started work full-time on his new drama S.W.A.T.



"Realistically, he's a very busy guy on a new show, so I wouldn't expect a whole heck of a lot," she said. "Our finale last year had him probably more than we'd give him this year just for logistical purposes."

Hopefully this time we'll also get that Morgan-Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) scene we didn't get in the Season 12 finale.

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

