Shemar Moore's departure from Criminal Minds left many fans of the show and heartthrob devastated. Moore played Derek Morgan for 11 seasons before leaving the series, and briefly returned in the Season 12 finale last May. But is that the last we've seen of Morgan and Moore on Criminal Minds now that Moore is starring in CBS' S.W.A.T.?

"Anything's possible," Moore told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. And to hear him say it, it sounds like he'd jump at the change to get back in Morgan's shoes.

"I told all the fans, I keep telling them those elevators closed and they can always open up again," Moore says, referring to his final scene.

As Moore explains, he's extremely grateful for all the roles that got him to where he is today, including Criminal Minds' Derek Morgan and also his 400-plus episodes of The Young and the Restless as Malcolm Winters. And so while Moore already has a full-time gig as S.W.A.T.'s lead character Hondo, he says he'll always be open to returning to the shows that helped build his career.

"Right now, my focus is Hondo, but if Malcolm needed to come back and flirt with his baby girl and take care of business, it could happen," Moore teased.

S.W.A.T. premieres Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)