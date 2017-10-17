On Oct. 25, Shemar Moore heads back to Criminal Minds as Derek Morgan for what may be the show's toughest case yet.

In a teaser released on Tuesday, Morgan reunites with his baby girl Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), who looks just as thrilled as we are to see him. However, the good vibes will be short-lived as they once again take on the twisted serial killer Floyd Feylinn Ferrell for an emotionally-charged episode. "It's the most mind-blowing case they've ever faced," the teaser warns.

The episode, which is titled "Lucky Strikes," sees Jamie Kennedy reprising his role as the cannibalistic criminal who first appeared in Season 3's "Lucky." It's a case that will take a toll on Garcia ,who still carries the emotional scars from being shot the first time they went after Ferrell.

Moore previously returned in the Season 12 finale back in May to hand the BAU a major tip which lead to Mr. Scratch's lair. Hopefully, he'll keep his winning streak going with this one!

Attention, Baby Girls: Shemar Moore Is Returning to Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)