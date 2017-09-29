Shay Mitchell is adding a new drama to her post-Pretty Little Liarsplate, but she's sticking with the same team.

The actress is set to star in a new ABC pilot The Heiresses, based on the novel by PLL author Sara Shepard, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will be written and executive produced by Liars creator I. Marlene King and has already scored a put-pilot agreement from the network, which means it has a much higher chance of being taken to series than other pilots or the network has to pay up.

Freeform Wants a Pretty Little Liars Spinoff, but Who Will It Focus on?

The Heiresses is set in the diamond world and centers on two cousins at the top of an empire who are driven apart by a deadly car crash a year before the series begins. An "unspeakable tragedy" brings the women back together and they must bond together to figure out who is trying to take out the members of their family before either of them become the next target. Color us intrigued! A diamond heiress is definitely a stretch from Mitchell's eight years as tomboy Emily Fields on the top-rated Freeform drama.

The news comes in the same week that King landed a Pretty Little Liars spin-off starring Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish at the former murder mystery's home and ABC sister network Freeform. Heiresses also marks Mitchell's second post-Liars TV gig after joining Greg Berlanti's Lifetime thriller You with Penn Badgley.