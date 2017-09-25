Just when you think you're out, they pull you back in! Less than three months after Pretty Little Liars officially came to an end, Freeform has ordered a pilot for a spinoff that's apparently been in the works since 2014.

The Perfectionists, starring Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish as their PLL characters Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, will be set in the fictional town of Beacon Heights, where a murder rocks an otherwise quiet little hamlet. The show's eerie tagline, "Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi," hints that the spinoff will likely hold onto the same elements that made Pretty Little Liars such a success.

For Pieterse, it's another step towards breaking out as a major star. Pieterse is currently being introduced to a new audience thanks to her participation in the current season of Dancing with the Stars. If she can make it far in that show, it could be a boon for The Perfectionists.

It's no secret that Freeform has been trying (and often failing) to duplicate the smash success that Pretty Little Liars created for them, but the network's first attempt at a spinoff -- remember Ravenswood, guys? -- was unsuccessful. Here's hoping that The Perfectionists lives up to its name and delivers some much needed perfection.