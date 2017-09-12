Shameless is returning and it's going to be a very different season for one Gallagher in particular.

Lip (Jeremy Allen White) ended Season 7 by checking himself into rehab, and this time he's doing whatever it takes to stick with his sobriety. That means running, knitting and anything that will keep his mind off a pint of beer and unhealthy sexual relationships.

"He's trying to understand himself," White told TV Guide during the Paley Fest Fall Previews last week. "He becomes almost childlike in his sobriety. He's really going to his sponsor and his family members and asking questions, not thinking that he knows it all. It's nice to see Lip curious, I guess."

A sober Lip is different from any version of the young genius we've seen before, but it's a necessary step in his evolution if he wants to truly get his life back on track. Once he manages to get comfortable with his sobriety, he can start to figure out what he wants to do about getting his college degree and what he wants with the rest of his life.

Plus, we have to admit, we wouldn't mind seeing Lip a little closer to home and his siblings than he has been the past few seasons.

Shameless Season 8 premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9/8c.

