Showtime has set the premiere dates for its fall comedies.

Shameless will return for its eighth season on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9/8c. The season will find Frank (William H. Macy) trying to be a contributing member of society and Fiona (Emmy Rossum) discovering there are some unfortunate consequences as a result of her success as a landlord. In addition, Ian (Cameron Monaghan) attempts to get back together with Trevor, Debbie (Emma Kenney) balances welding school with being a single mom, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with what he needs to do in order to stay sober, Liam (Christian Isaiah) realizes how different his family is compared to his rich classmates and Carl (Ethan Cutkowsky) is forced to find creative ways to get tuition after losing his scholarship.

The season premiere of Shameless will be followed by the series debut of SMILF on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10/9c. Mr. Robot's Frankie Shaw stars as in this semi-autobiographical comedy as Bridgette a twentysomething single mother living in Boston. SMILF marks Rosie O'Donnell's first series regular TV role. The actress will play Bridgette's mother Tutu.

Showtime will also premiere the new Jay Pharoah comedy White Famous on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 10/9c. Based on the experiences of Jamie Foxx, who will executive produce and recur in the series, White Famous follows the young comedian Floyd Mooney (Pharoah) as his career crosses into the world of being "white famous."