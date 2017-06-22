Now Playing William H. Macy Reveals the Craziest Things He's Had to Do for Shameless

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) is getting a new friend on the next season of Shameless.

Jessica Szohr will be joining the Showtime dramedy as a recurring character in Season 8, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Gossip Girl alum will play Nessa, "a strong, tough and smart lesbian who is a tenant in Fiona's newly purchased apartment building. The duo will develop a strong friendship."

Fiona honestly needs some friends as she spent the majority of Season 7 as a lone wolf, trying to start a business enterprise on her own. Though the Gallagher family matriarch was able to repair her damaged relationship with Vee (Shanola Hamption) by the end of the season, it's been clear that Fiona has been floundering on the social front for a while now.

Not to mention, Fiona has been single ever since Sean (Dermot Mulroney) left her at the altar in Season 6. Maybe Nessa will help her explore her sexuality? Far more shocking things have happened on Shameless.

Showtime has not yet announced a premiere date for Season 8.

