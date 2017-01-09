Showtime renewed the dark comedy Shameless for an eighth season in December following a short contract dispute with star Emmy Rossum, who was demanding equal pay with top-billed actor William H. Macy. Now, Showtime President and CEO David Nevins says the network was behind her the whole time.



"To be clear, it felt like parity was very justified in this case, and we were advocating for it from the beginning," Nevins told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Monday. "I think it worked out great for her, great for us. Emmy has been a force on that show in a great way, obviously in front of the camera, but also is a great leader on set, behind the camera. She directed this year and will continue to direct."

Terms of Rossum's contract were not disclosed, but she tweeted her excitement about returning to the show after settling the dispute with Warner Bros., the studio that produces Shameless.

Playing Fiona Gallagher has been one of the great privileges of my life. I'm so happy to continue w my SHAMELESS family!Back to work in May! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) December 14, 2016



Shameless' seventh season, which saw the return of Noel Fisher's fan favorite character Mickey Milkovich, was its highest-rated to date. The series is now the network's longest-running original scripted series.

Shameless will begin production on Season 8 in May for a fall premiere. The season will have 12 episodes.

