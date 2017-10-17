Now Playing Shameless Fiona Sneak Peek: Is She Going to Throwdown with Mel?

Season 8 of Shamelesswill be another one of growing up for Fiona (Emmy Rossum), but she's gotten a lot better at it.

This year she's got an entire apartment building to take care of and she's ready to take charge. In our exclusive look at Fiona in Season 8, she's all for gentrifying her building and chasing after tenants that don't want to pay their rent.

All of this is to be expected from a landlord on Shameless, though. The most intriguing thing about the sneak peek is when Fiona steps to Mel (Perry Matfield), the girlfriend of Fiona's favorite tenant and new BFF Nessa (Jessica Szohr).

"I've been trying to be nice, rise above my station in life," Fiona warns, "but if you want to go ghetto on me, I will beat you at that game every f**king time."

So even if Fiona is moving up, she's not letting go of her roots. We'll see what Mel has to say about that.

Shameless Season 8 premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9/8c on Showtime.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, Showtime's parent company)