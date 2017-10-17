Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Svetlana (Isidora Goreshter) pulled a serious fast one on Vee (Shanola Hampton) and Kev (Steve Howey) last season on Shameless -- but don't expect Vee to accept that kind of treatment laying down.

When Season 8 premieres, Svetlana still has control of the Alibi, but she's made some decorating changes and Vee and Kev are still out in the cold trying to figure out how to get their bar back. Unfortunately, the legal way doesn't really work since Svetlana tricked them into signing the ownership papers fair and square.

13 TV Characters Who Deserved Better

Instead, Vee is going to bend the rules to get Svetlana kicked out of the bar -- and maybe even the country -- in order to get the Alibi back into her hands. That's some temporary relief, but if Svetlana can manage to escape and make her way back then this is just the start of war that is going to have no winners.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, Showtime's parent company)