Shadowhunters decided to scare to us death with Max's (Jack Fulton) near death experience, which was a pretty mean thing to do.

In the books, Max dies from a blow to the head delivered by Jonathan/Sebastian when Max finds out his true identity. The show seemed to be following that course, but thanks to a risky procedure from the Silent Brothers, Max appears to be in the clear -- for now.

We'd barely let ourselves settle down from the emotional highs and lows of that almost-death before Shadowhunters decided we hadn't been through enough already.

Guys... they broke Malec up. NOOO!!

Most of us are probably still wondering what on earth we have done to deserve this awful turn of events, but let's take a look at this from a calmer point of view.

Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) has always been a defender of the Downworld, and there's no denying that the conflict between Downworlders and The Clave is coming to a head. Asking Magnus to leave hundreds of years of loyalty to his fellow downworlders behind for a relationship -- especially one that's been serious for a few months at best -- is just bonkers. He had to choose the Downworld, even if it broke his heart.

From Alec's (Matthew Daddario) point of view, this is going to be rough.

There's a reason we saw all those flashbacks to Malec's early days in this episode. Amidst all the chaos and confusion of Season 2, we haven't seen a whole lot of the domesticity of their relationship or how they've grown so close. What's obvious now is that Alec has been all-in on this relationship for a while, and now he's lost it. His loyalty to The Clave might seem rock solid, but Magnus is his first love -- that's something you can't just walk away from.

On top of that, Magnus and Alec are setting themselves up to be on opposite sides of this confrontation. We're all in favor of the Romeo & Juliet vibes that gives us, but let's not forget how that story ended.

