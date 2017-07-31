Knowing that Sebastian (Will Tudor) is actually Jonathan -- demon blood and all -- has made it pretty hard to see him as anything other than the big bad this year on Shadowhunters.

First he kept the real Sebastian locked in a closet for who knows how long, then he killed him, and now he's likely killed Dot (Vanessa Matsui) as well. Don't even get us started on the danger Max (Jack Fulton) is in, knowing his true identity.

Still, we've recently begun to feel kind of sorry for Sebastian/Jonathan.

He grew up with demon blood, which gave him a seriously messed up moral compass. His father told him his mother always hated him, banished him to a hell dimension and then raised another boy as his son instead. On top of all that, we've seen such a different side of him where his relationship with Clary (Katherine McNamara) is concerned, and how much he genuinely wants to keep her safe and make her family.

You can't really be on his side, but you can't really help but feel for the guy, right?

According to executive producer Darren Swimmer that's absolutely okay. "I love Sebastian, and I feel sorry for him," Swimmer told TV Guide at San Diego Comic-Con. "We wanted to do that. It's not so much in the books, but we have that take. I wanted to feel for him. He really wants his dad's love, that's his goal... It humanized in a cool way."

It's reassuring that even though he's getting badder and badder, we're still supposed to be feeling sorry for him. Now if he would just stop randomly kissing his sister, that would be great.

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8/7c on Freeform.