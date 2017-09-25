Bones might be gone forever, but you can still get your weekly dose of David Boreanaz on CBS's new fall drama, SEAL Team.

SEAL Team premieres Wednesday, September 27th at 9/8c on CBS, with new episodes airing on CBS All Access the morning after. Alternatively, episodes will be available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Video.

The show focuses on the missions and lives of an elite group of Navy SEALs. Boreanez's Jason Hayes is the hard-working leader of a Tier One team, and his home life is predictably chaotic given his tendency to prioritize top secret missions over his family. There is also a tragic failed mission haunting the team, fueling the tension between senior and incoming members. The cast also includes Max Theriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Pare.

Ultimately, this is a procedural drama where the most explosive scenes occur between major characters instead of on search and destroy missions each week.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)