When we left off with Scandal last season, Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) was officially sworn in as president and Olivia Pope & Associates had become Quinn Perkins & Associates. Season 7 picks up 100 days into Grant's presidency, thus granting the political drama a fresh start.

"Everything in the show is completely new and re-established," Darby Stanchfield told TV Guide during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour.

For Stanchfield's character Abby, that means playing a different role in this brave new world. As we saw in the Season 6 finale, she joins QPA as the Chief of Staff. "She's really Quinn's right-hand woman and helping her run the business," Stanchfield added.

Quinn (Katie Lowes) will need her help more than ever now that she's pregnant with Charlie's (George Newbern) baby. Plus, they'll both have to deal with Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) embracing her dark side as the new head of B613. This season, which has also brought in Nashville alum Jay Hernandez and Homeland actor Shaun Toub for guest roles, is sure to be a wild one.

Scandal begins its final run Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c on ABC.