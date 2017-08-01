Ahead of its Season 7 premiere in October, Scandal is adding two more to its already stacked roster.

On Tuesday, ABC announced that Nashville alum Jay Hernandez and Homeland actor Shaun Toub are headed to the White House drama for its final season. It's unclear what roles they'll play, but as we've learned with Elizabeth North (Portia de Rossi), new characters have a penchant for leaving a hurricane of destruction in their wake.

This does not bode well for the Gladiators who must also deal with their former leader, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), as the new head of the murderous covert organization, B-613. With Olivia finally embracing her dark side, Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) official sworn in as president and Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry) revealed as the mastermind behind Frankie Vargas' (Ricardo Chavira) murder, Scandal's final season is shaping up to be its most insane one yet.

Hernandez played Juliet's (Hayden Panettiere) love interest Dante on the country music drama, while Toub most recently wrapped a recurring arc on Homeland as Iranian intelligence chief Majid Javadi.

Season 7 of Scandal, which will be comprised of 18 episodes, premieres Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c on ABC.