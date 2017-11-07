There's no telling how Scandal will wrap things up after seven seasons, but we do know how it was originally supposed to end.

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, star Bellamy Young revealed that creator Shonda Rhimes previously had a very different idea of how she would close things out: with Mellie (Young) being sworn in as the president of the United States.

"She said she thought it was gonna end at the inauguration," explained Young.

Instead, Rhimes ended Season 6 with Mellie being sworn in as president and gave fans a seventh and final season that kicked off 100 days into Mellie's presidency. "We got an extra year so this year feels like a gift from heaven," Young said of Rhimes' decision to continue the story past Mellie's inauguration.

As the show marches towards the finish line in its final season, the Gladiators struggle to make their mark as the newly renamed Quinn Perkins and Associates while Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) embraces her darker side as the head of B613. Young's Mellie Grant is also dealing with a few problems of her own, most notably the growing tensions between the United States and Bashran.

Scandal Exclusive: Olivia Pope Orders Fitz to Leave Washington D.C.

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.