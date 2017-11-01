Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) may have found his way back into Olivia's (Kerry Washington) life but that doesn't mean he's going to stay there.

Despite their long-awaited reunion (and that kiss!) in "Lost Girls," this week's Scandal finds the B613 head pushing him away as she struggles to choose between love and the power that comes with leading the nefarious organization.

In this exclusive sneak peek, she enlists her father Eli Pope (Joe Morton) to send him a message: Leave Washington D.C. immediately. "Go back to Vermont, tonight. Don't hesitate, don't pack a bag. Just go. And once you're there, stay there," Eli tells the confused former president. "Speaking to Olivia is a privilege. If you don't go home tonight, it is a privilege that you will lose permanently."

So will Fitz heed his warning and leave? Or will he risk it all by staying? As Olivia tries her best to get him out of town, the episode will also see her and Mellie assert their power like never before. Plus, Cyrus will try to get Congress to declare war on Bashran and QPA will have their hands full keeping an eye on President Rashad's niece.

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.