Scandal's alternate-reality 100th episode will look at what life would be like had Olivia (Kerry Washington) never rigged Fitz's (Tony Goldwyn) election. And now we know what spurred her to wonder "what if?"



In our sneak peek of Thursday's milestone hour, Jake (Scott Foley) tries to convince Fitz and Olivia that they should just go along with the Mystery Group's plan to make Mellie (Bellamy Young) president because, hey, election-rigging ain't so bad. Look, you became POTUS, Fitz!



"Because of Defiance, you became president," Jake says. "You think the world would be that much better off if Samuel Reston had been elected?"



Olivia's silently thinking, "Hmm, maybe." When Fitz leaves the room, Jake tries to drive his point home further, telling his island-lounging lover, "I guarantee that Fitz's life would be a million times worse if you hadn't rigged that election. Yours too."



Worse? Well, if you consider getting married worse than getting kidnapped and the president declaring war on a country to save you.



Scandal airs Thursday at 9/8c on ABC.

