For his first turn as host of Saturday Night Live, Chris Pine addressed the elephant in the room and played a little game of "Name That Chris."

The Wonder Woman actor is one of four high-profile stars named Chris fighting for the limelight right now -- Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, of course, being the others. In his opening monologue, Pine brought out a larger-than-life billboard with all their faces to (A) highlight the (slim) differences between them, (B) give everyone at home a new birthday wish list item: the Hot Hollywood Chris poster, and (C) provide the perfect backdrop for that set of vocal pipes even those who did know his name probably didn't know he had.

The bounty of Chrises in major blockbusters can be confusing, but Chris Pine will forever be remembered as the guy who wore the whip cream bikini in Not Another Teen Movie -- oh wait, never mind. That was Chris Evans. (Time to re-watch Pine's tutorial. This is going to be an evergreen video, to be sure.)

Saturday Night Live's season finale may be Alec Baldwin's last hurrah as Trump

For the show's cold open, the surprise engagement of MSNBC's Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzenzinski ushered in yet another brilliant Kate McKinnnon impersonation -- someone needs to test this woman for chameleon DNA at this point -- alongside Alex Moffat, to pun the at times obvious heat that flowed throughout the two morning hosts.

The real kicker came when Alec Baldwin phoned in his essential impersonation of Donald Trump (dubbed "John Miller" in the interview) to tout the House of Representatives' passage of the controversial AHCA bill and the beer-filled celebration that he hosted afterward, despite the fact it still has an entire new chamber of Congress to get through first. Womp.

On the bright side, even if Baldwin is running out of steam for his jaw-jutting on-screen performances, we now know that a phone-in is just as uncanny, so maybe this season won't be the last of him after all! Huzzah!

Meanwhile, the show's take on Hulu's acclaimed drama The Handmaid's Tale offered a glimpse at how the men in these womens' lives could have allowed this to happen -- they weren't paying attention.

Here's how President Trump can get SNL to stop making fun of him

Pine's character is a bro-dude fratty who seems blissfully out of touch with his female friends' reality and more peeved that they probably won't accept his offer to hit up his kegger than that they're being carted away for a torture session.

"Isn't there a protest or something?" he asks, to which one of the captive women scoffs, "Yeah, seven years ago." It's really too real, guys.

And seeing as Pine took up the mantle of Captain Kirk in the Star Trek film series, it wouldn't have been a show without some kind of homage to all-things-Spock, and in this "lost episode," we're introduced to "Spock-O" and Pine's inestimable William Shatner caricaturing skills.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 on NBC.