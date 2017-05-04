After years of speculation about an off-screen relationship, MSNBC's Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzenzinski are officially engaged.

Regular panelist Harold Ford Jr., as well as guests Steve Rattner and Mark Halperin, congratulated the couple on-air at the top of Thursday's show, with the couple confirming additional details of their engagement to Vanity Fair. Brzezinski explained that Scarborough proposed during the couple's vacation to France and Monaco for Brzezinski's 50th birthday this past weekend. During the final evening of their trip, Scarborough paused en route to a hotel lobby bar and stopped Brzezinski.

"His glasses were fogging up he was so nervous," Brzezinski told Vanity Fair. "I kept thinking he really must not have felt well. When I saw him on one knee, I started laughing nervously, almost hysterically. And then he asked, and I said, 'Absolutely.'"

The pair have co-hosted Morning Joe since 2007, with Brzezinski telling VF that their relationship began after she divorced her husband of 23 years, James Hoffer, in 2016. Scarborough had already divorced his second wife in 2013, and -- thanks to the natural on-air chemistry between the two -- rumors began to fly as soon as Brzezinski's split was finalized.

"Everyone talks about how there was always something there," Brzezinski continued. "Over the past year and a half, I realized I had to face these feelings and that it was time to stop putting them in a box. It was not an easy process and it was not an easy set of decisions for either of us. It was something I couldn't deny anymore."

No wedding plans have been finalized.