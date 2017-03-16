Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

For the first time in Saturday Night Live's 42-year history, it'll be live from New York in all four American time zones.

Starting April 15 and continuing through the last four shows of the season, SNL will air live in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, as well as Eastern and Central. So that's 11:30 ET, 10:30 CT, 9:30 MT and 8:30 PT.

"SNL -- enjoying its most popular season in two decades -- is part of the national conversation, and we thought it would be a great idea to broadcast to the west and mountain time zones live at the same time it's being seen in the east and central time zones," NBC Entertainment Chair Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time."

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Those final four shows will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon on April 15, Chris Pine on May 6, this season's top scene-stealer Melissa "Spicey" McCarthy on May 13 and Dwayne Johnson on May 20. Musical guests will be announced at a later date.

Earlier this week, SNL's satire segment Weekend Update got a four episode summer spin-off.

Saturday Night Live returns April 8 with host Louis C.K. and musical guests the Chainsmokers.