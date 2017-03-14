Saturday Night Live is as vital as its ever been as the comedic institution takes on the Trump administration, but in a couple of months the season is going to end and the show is going to take a summer hiatus. But the news doesn't stop when SNL isn't on, and if there's one certainty about the Trump administration, it's that there's going to be news.

So, NBC has ordered four half-hour episodes of "Weekend Update"to broadcast over the summer months. Starting Thursday, Aug. 10, anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost will bring SNL's venerable fake news segment to prime time. Other SNL cast members will also appear.

Colin Jost and Michael Che, Saturday Night Live

"SNL is having its best season in a quarter of a century -- how many shows can say that?! -- so we didn't want them to take the summer off," NBC Entertainment chair Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "We're thrilled to have Colin Jost and Michael Che continuing their unique brand of news with fresh Weekend Update shows in prime time this August."

SNL's current 42nd season is the most-watched since the 1992-'93 season, Dana Carvey's final one.

Saturday Night Live returns April 8 with host Louis C.K. and musical guest The Chainsmokers.

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update premieres Thursday, Aug. 10th at 9/8c.