Santa Clarita Diet, Netflix's gruesome horror-comedy starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, will return for more BRAAAIIINS in 2018.

Netflix announced the show's Season 2 renewal with a video in which the number "2" gets spelled out in body parts.

The zombie series, whose 10-episode first season premiered in February, stars Barrymore and Olyphant as Sheila and Joel, a humdrum suburban couple whose life (and death) spirals out of control when Sheila turns into an undead creature with a rapacious appetite for human flesh. As two real estate agents raising a daughter, Sheila and Joel try to cover up Sheila's new "hobby" while still going about their regular routines.

The two stars also serve as executive producers on the show, which was created by Victor Fresco.

Season 2 will go into production this summer.