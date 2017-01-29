Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The awards season train keeps on rolling, with the Screen Actors Guild handing out prizes for the year's top performances in television and film Sunday night.

On the TV side, Orange Is the New Black and Stranger Things took home the Best Ensemble awards in comedy and drama, respectively. Two-time defending champ Orange made it a three-peat by winning the comedy ensemble award early in the night against The Big Bang Theory, Black-ish, Modern Family and Veep, while Stranger Things bested Game of Thrones, The Crown, Downton Abbey and Westworld.

The People v. O.J. Simpson also added to its awards tally, with Sarah Paulson winning Best Lead Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie. However, her co-stars Courtney B. Vance and Sterling K. Brown, who were nominated for Best Lead Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie, lost out to All the Way's Bryan Cranston.

Brown was 0-2, also beaten by The Crown's John Lithgow in the Male Actor in a Drama Series, in which he was nominated for This Is Us. Lithgow's co-star Claire Foy took home the award for Female Actor in a Drama.

In film, Hidden Figures won Best Ensemble, topping Captain Fantastic, Fences, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.

Here is a complete list of winners:

Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy, Shameless

Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Orange Is the New Black

Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Film): Viola Davis, Fences

Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Film): Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series: Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Male Actor in a Drama Series: John Lithgow, The Crown

Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown

Ensemble in a Drama Series: Stranger Things

Female Actor in a Leading Role (Film): Emma Stone, La La Land

Male Actor in a Leading Role (Film): Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Ensemble (Film): Hidden Figures