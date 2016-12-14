Stranger Things, The Crown and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story led the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations Wednesday morning.
Stranger Things picked up three nominations for drama ensemble and drama actress mentions for Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder. The cast is up against The Crown, which also received three nods, Game of Thrones, Westworld and three-time champ Downton Abbey. Downton is gunning for its record-tying fourth win in the category.
People v. O.J. Simpson also snagged three nominations for Sterling K. Brown and Courtney B. Vance in TV movie/miniseries actor, and Sarah Paulson in the actress equivalent.
Brown picked up a second nomination in the drama actor race for This Is Us. He's up against Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), John Lithgow (The Crown), Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) and defending champ Kevin Spacey (House of Cards).
On the comedy side, the cast of Orange Is the New Black will look to three-peat in comedy ensemble against The Big Bang Theory, Black-ish, Modern Family and Veep. Orange star and two-time reigning comedy actress champ Uzo Aduba will also try to make it three-for-three against Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), and Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Tomlin is also receiving the Life Achievement Award at the ceremony.
In film, the casts of Captain Fantastic, Fences, Hidden Figures, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight are up for ensemble.
Here's the full list of nominees.
TELEVISION
Drama Ensemble
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Westworld
Comedy Ensemble
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Modern Family
Orange Is the New Black
Veep
Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
John Lithgow, The Crown
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Drama Actress
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Comedy Actress
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
TV Movie/Miniseries Actor
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
TV Movie/Limited Series Lead Actress
Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
FILM
Ensemble
Captain Fantastic
Fences
Hidden Figures
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Lead Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Lead Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
The 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards airs Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.