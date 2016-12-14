Stranger Things, The Crown and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story led the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations Wednesday morning.

Stranger Things picked up three nominations for drama ensemble and drama actress mentions for Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder. The cast is up against The Crown, which also received three nods, Game of Thrones, Westworld and three-time champ Downton Abbey. Downton is gunning for its record-tying fourth win in the category.



People v. O.J. Simpson also snagged three nominations for Sterling K. Brown and Courtney B. Vance in TV movie/miniseries actor, and Sarah Paulson in the actress equivalent.



SAGs snubs and surprises: Viola Davis, Transparent out; lots of new faces in



Brown picked up a second nomination in the drama actor race for This Is Us. He's up against Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), John Lithgow (The Crown), Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) and defending champ Kevin Spacey (House of Cards).

On the comedy side, the cast of Orange Is the New Black will look to three-peat in comedy ensemble against The Big Bang Theory, Black-ish, Modern Family and Veep. Orange star and two-time reigning comedy actress champ Uzo Aduba will also try to make it three-for-three against Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), and Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Tomlin is also receiving the Life Achievement Award at the ceremony.



In film, the casts of Captain Fantastic, Fences, Hidden Figures, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight are up for ensemble.



Here's the full list of nominees.

TELEVISION

Drama Ensemble

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Westworld



Comedy Ensemble

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Orange Is the New Black

Veep



Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards



Drama Actress

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards



Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Comedy Actress

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

TV Movie/Miniseries Actor

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

TV Movie/Limited Series Lead Actress

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

FILM

Ensemble

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight



Lead Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences



Lead Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea



The 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards airs Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.