The first tease for American Horror Story Season 7 is already here, and we're pretty scared.

AHS mastermind Ryan Murphy posted a drawing of the creepiest elephant you have ever seen to his Instagram account on Friday, tagging it as a teaser for the upcoming season. Not much has been revealed about the next chapter in the anthology series except that it will take place in the aftermath of a presidential election with the premiere episode kicking off on election night.

We still have to wait until the fall to see what horrors Murphy and his team have in store, but it seems he definitely wants to to start the nightmares early. Should we read into the fact that the mascot for the Republican party is also an elephant? (Probably.) With AHS you never know, but we are sure we will never look at Dumbo the same way again, so thanks for that Mr. Murphy.

American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Wants Jessica Lange to Return for Murder House-Coven Crossover

American Horror Story Season 7 will welcome back alums Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters along with newcomers Billie Lourd and Billy Eichner.