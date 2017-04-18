Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Jessica Lange might make a return to American Horror Story in the Murder House-Coven crossover.

Ryan Murphy told TVGuide.com on the red carpet for a Feud: Bette and Joan event in New York City on Tuesday night that he and his creative team are still breaking story for the highly anticipated crossover, but Lange is definitely someone they want to bring into the fold.

"I think she would if I bribed her enough, you know?" the creator said. "I haven't really talked to her about it at all because we are still figuring out that story, but I think we do want to do that."

American Horror Story: Murder House-Coven Crossover: Will Cordelia and Billie Dean Meet?

Lange, who currently stars as Joan Crawford on Feud, appeared in the first four seasons of American Horror Story, including Murder House and Coven but hasn't been seen on the anthology series since Freak Show. Perhaps Murphy could entice her with a juicy part in American Crime Story or Feud Season 2?

Whatever he has to do, we're ready for it. The bigger question is, would he have Lange return Constance, Fiona or both?

Feud: Bette and Joan airs Sundays at 10/9c on FX.

Additional reporting by Joyce Eng