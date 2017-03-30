Everyone has high hopes for American Horror Story's upcoming Murder House and Coven crossover season - including the stars!

Although no official castings have been announced, many AHS alums are hoping creator Ryan Murphy will either bring their characters back or write new roles so they can appear in the anticipated crossover season.

"Ryan comes up with ideas and you're either in it or you ain't," Sarah Paulson told TVGuide.com at PaleyFest. "So I hope I am because I have two characters that I played -- one in Murder House and one in Coven -- and I loved playing them both. I spent more time playing Cordelia than I did Billie Dean, but I would love to revisit both of them. And I would love it if they could be in a scene together."

But while Paulson would love to revisit both Murder House's Billie Dean (whom she already got to play again in Hotel) and Coven's Cordelia, her co-star Denis O'Hare isn't as jazzed about potentially reprising his Murder House role. "[I'm] thrilled, excited and scared, because my makeup for Larry was three-and-a-half hours long," O'Hare joked.