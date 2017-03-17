RuPaul's Drag Race is undoubtedly one of the single most entertaining shows on TV. It's fresh, it's funny and its transgressive politics and inspiring message of self-love are extremely relevant in a time when LGBTQ rights are once again under attack from the presidential administration.

So what role will drag play under the rule of President Trump? We asked the fierce competitors of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 to share how they think drag will continue to inspire and fight back during this time of political unrest.

"I think drag's role in our society is to bring enlightenment and happiness to what's going on," explained Aja. "And I think, if anything, drag is just breaking the construct of gender and making it something new. And I feel like drag can break down the construct of our society and make it something new."

For Shea Coulee, the important role media representation plays in creating cultural and political change can't be ignored - the kind of visibility that will only be amplified by Drag Race's new network, VH1. "I think having people on television talking about these things, sharing these experiences for a much wider audience is going to be really helpful to just open up a lot of people's minds and help them get a better understanding that at the end of the day, we're all just human and we all just want to be loved," Shea Coulee tells TVGuide.com.

"Especially right now," adds Sasha Velour, "we need people to really feel empowered to express themselves most truly, most creatively, most colorfully. And drag always leads the charge."

RuPaul's Drag Race premieres Friday, March 24 at 8/7c on VH1. A live viewing party hosted by Wendy Williams with guest Ross Matthews will begin at 5:30/4:30c.